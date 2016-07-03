Rollover accident shuts down traffic

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Eastbound traffic on Gore Boulevard near the Gore Boulevard and Sheridan Road intersection was shut down after a rollover accident Sunday evening.

The white SUV pulled out of a restaurant and onto Gore Boulevard around 7 p.m. But they pulled out in front of oncoming traffic, and was t-boned by the green car. The SUV flipped onto its side.

Eastbound traffic was shut down for about 20 minutes for a tow truck to take the cars away. Police say no one was taken to the hospital.

