Day Two: Rockin' the Park wraps up celebrations

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO) - It was day two of Rockin' the Park, and Medicine Park celebrated its birthday and 4th of July with some more rock n roll.

Bands started performing at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

On top of the music, they had the Rubber Duck Races that started at 5 p.m. People buy a rubber duck or two to enter the race. Then they let them go in Medicine Creek.

The duck that floats to the finished line first is the winner.

"The hardest part is gathering them all up afterwards," said Rubber Duck Race Coordinator Santa Charley. "We've had escaped ducks that we've found as far away as the red river!”

Half of the money for the purchase of the rubber ducks goes to fund Medicine Park's Christmas Carnival. They ended the weekend celebrations with a fireworks show that started at 9:30 p.m.

