Day Two: Rockin' the Park wraps up celebrations - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Day Two: Rockin' the Park wraps up celebrations

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO) - It was day two of Rockin' the Park, and Medicine Park celebrated its birthday and 4th of July with some more rock n roll.

Bands started performing at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

On top of the music, they had the Rubber Duck Races that started at 5 p.m. People buy a rubber duck or two to enter the race. Then they let them go in Medicine Creek.

The duck that floats to the finished line first is the winner.

"The hardest part is gathering them all up afterwards," said Rubber Duck Race Coordinator Santa Charley. "We've had escaped ducks that we've found as far away as the red river!”

Half of the money for the purchase of the rubber ducks goes to fund Medicine Park's Christmas Carnival. They ended the weekend celebrations with a fireworks show that started at 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    •   
Powered by Frankly