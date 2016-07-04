Lawton couple celebrates milestone in marriage

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Americans everywhere are celebrating the Fourth of July, and many are carrying on family traditions that have been going on for generations. One Lawton couple is celebrating for more than one reason today. The couple reached a milestone in their marriage that precious few ever reach.



Bob and Lee Pierce have been married 75 years as of July 4. The couple got married in 1941 when they were 17 years old and they've been together ever since. Their family and close friends all got together this 4th of July to help celebrate their milestone anniversary.

Robert was in the military and Lee says he was always very patriotic. They also got engaged around the 4th of July and they decided that it would be a good day to get married.

"You see, things were a popping then and they've been a popping ever since," Robert said.

Lee Pierce said it never entered her mind that they might not always be together because they were happy and accepted the fact that there were going to be both highs and lows in marriage.



"Well, you just gotta make up your mind and work at it, you know? That's not...When you get upset with each other, you don't say 'well, I'm gonna leave' or something like that...you just talk it over and work it out," Lee said.



After being married for 75 years, their family has grown. They had 4 kids, 9 grandkids, 11 great grandkids and 2 great-great grandchildren. Their daughter Sandi Long said she thinks she knows why her parents’ marriage lasted so long.

"I think they just worked hard at it, you know? Marriage doesn't come easy, you have to work at it and so many people are ready to throw up their hands to just let it go, but they weren't like that. They weren't going to let their marriage go down the tubes," Long said.



They said marriage wasn't always easy but according to Robert, she was hardly ever mad and Lee said her husband always had a good attitude which made things easier. Long said she can remember her parents holding hands and kissing growing up.



"When my dad walks in the door there's always a kiss and he leaves there's always a kiss and a little bottom pat. I remember that and mother would go 'Oh Bobby' but they've always been very close," Long said.



Robert said time starts to fly by as you get older and you just don't realize it.



"Well this last 25 came quicker than the last 50," Robert said.



The couple said besides making up your mind that you're going to be together forever, you should also make sure you love and get along with them.

