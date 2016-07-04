Drowning victim identified at Quartz Mountain

GREER COUNTY, OK - Authorities have identified a drowning victim at Lake Altus-Lugert at Quartz Mountain.

The Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Jessie Ramirez of Vernon, Texas, was part of a group who were swimming across the slough area in the southeast portion of the lake around noon Monday.

Witnesses said Ramirez went under and did not resurface. Rescue crews from the Lake Patrol, Greer County Sheriff's Department, and Quartz Mountain searched the lake and found him after eight hours of searching.

Ramirez was pronounced dead by a medical examiner.

