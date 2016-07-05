Cache police chief shot, search for suspects continues - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Cache police chief shot, search for suspects continues

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

CACHE, OK (KSWO) - Cache police are searching for the suspects who fired shots at the police chief just after 11 Monday night.

Police were responding to a suspicious persons call near an abandoned residence. Two light skinned males were seen near the rear of the residence at 502 Shady Lane. When officers attempted to make contact, the suspects fled. After a brief foot pursuit, one male fired a small caliber rifle at police.

Police Chief Donna Kimmel was shot in the lower abdomen. Her bullet-proof vest stopped the round. She sustained minor wounds to the face and neck while taking cover.

Chief Kimmel was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and release the same night. She is doing well and recovering at home.

Several agencies, including Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Comanche County Sheriff’s Office, Chattanooga Police Department, Comanche Nation Police and the Lawton Police Department joined in the search along Shady Lane and ‘E’ avenue, near Crater Creek overnight.

Authorities are not releasing many details but did confirm they are searching for two white males of thin build, average height, in their late teens to early twenties.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Cache Police Department at (580) 429-3381.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

  • AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    •   
Powered by Frankly