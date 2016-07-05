Cache police chief shot, search for suspects continues

CACHE, OK (KSWO) - Cache police are searching for the suspects who fired shots at the police chief just after 11 Monday night.

Police were responding to a suspicious persons call near an abandoned residence. Two light skinned males were seen near the rear of the residence at 502 Shady Lane. When officers attempted to make contact, the suspects fled. After a brief foot pursuit, one male fired a small caliber rifle at police.

Police Chief Donna Kimmel was shot in the lower abdomen. Her bullet-proof vest stopped the round. She sustained minor wounds to the face and neck while taking cover.

Chief Kimmel was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and release the same night. She is doing well and recovering at home.



Several agencies, including Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Comanche County Sheriff’s Office, Chattanooga Police Department, Comanche Nation Police and the Lawton Police Department joined in the search along Shady Lane and ‘E’ avenue, near Crater Creek overnight.

Authorities are not releasing many details but did confirm they are searching for two white males of thin build, average height, in their late teens to early twenties.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Cache Police Department at (580) 429-3381.

