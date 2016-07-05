Founder and fire chief of Wichita Mountain Estates Fire Department passes

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The fire chief and founder of the Wichita Mountains Estate Fire Department, Bob Martineau, has passed away at the age of 84.



Chief Martineau served in the US army before retiring as Command Sergeant Major. Over the next 34 years of his life, he founded and served as the fire chief for the Wichita Mountains Estates Fire Department.



The memorial for Chief Bob Martineau will be at 11 a.m. on July 6th at the Blessed Sacrament Church on 7th and Gore in Lawton.

