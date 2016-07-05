Update: Cache police chief recovering after getting shot

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -The search continued on Tuesday for two men believed to be involved in a police officer shooting overnight. Around 11 Cache police Chief Donna Kimmel responded to a suspicious persons call on Shady Lane Drive.

Once at the vacant home, Kimmel noticed two men that appeared to breaking into a shed. When approached, the men ran leading the officer on a short chase near a creek bed before shooting her. That's when Kimmel radioed in that shots had been fired and that she had been hit in the vest.

Though she was shot in the abdomen, Kimmel's ballistic vest took the brunt of the impact. However, she did suffer a knot to her head, minor scrapes and soreness after running and falling while taking cover. Shortly after she was able to radio in for help, around a half dozen agencies including Cache and Lawton Police all responded and in hopes of tracking down the suspects. After hours of searching, and with Kimmel out of harm’s way, the search was finally called off.

Despite her injuries Kimmel was back on the job Tuesday. We tried to speak with her or other officers about Monday night's incident, however, Cache's Mayor Shawn Komahcheet told us he would not allow anyone at the city to speak with 7News.



If you have any information about the shooting or know who the suspects are call the Cache Police Department.

