Head Start looks to enroll more students

TEMPLE, OK (KSWO) -The Head Start program in Temple wants to enroll more students so they can open their doors once school begins.



Right now, they don't have enough students enrolled, but the teacher, Logann Pennington, says she thinks there are plenty of children in the area who qualify for it, so she wants to get the word out. Pennington said this program gets them ready for school, and she enjoys watching her students’ progress throughout the year.

"Coming here they get an introduction to a whole lot of new things,” Pennington said. “Whether it's an introduction to numbers or letters or spelling their name or learning their full name. It can be anything as important as that."



The program is for income-eligible children between the ages of 3 and 5 who live in Temple, Walters, and the surrounding areas. When you apply for the program, you need to bring your child's shot records, their birth certificate, insurance, social security card and proof of income. Pennington is hosting an enrollment day on July 18th from 3-5 p.m., but you can go by the front office Monday through Thursday from noon to three and enroll as well. Classes are supposed to start August 18th.

