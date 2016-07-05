A Child Who Hopes: Garet - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

A Child Who Hopes: Garet

By Sharicka Brackens, Producer
Connect
Garet (Source KSWO) Garet (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Meet Garet. He is a baseball-loving 16-year-old, who's looking for a family to adopt him.

Garet was recently treated to his very own behind-the-scenes tour of the Chickasaw Bricktown Ball Park. It was like a field of dreams for the teen who says his love for the game started at an early age.

"What they do on the field basically impresses me and makes me want to play," said Garet.

He says these days, hitting the ball is like a stress reliever.

"No one is rushing you to do your swing. It's like peaceful and relaxing when you just let your anger out on the ball," said Garet.

Garet has been in DHS custody for two years and currently lives in a group home. He says thinking about the future gets him through the tough times.

"After I finish college, I'd like to join the Marines or the Army," said Garet.

And while he's only in the 10th grade, you can tell that he already has exactly what it takes. "I'm a fun, caring, loving person and I understand a lot of things and I just love to be around people," said Garet.

Although he's experienced his share of strikes in life, he keeps up hope that one day he'll make it home.

"A cheerful family that will accept me for who I am and understand that I make mistakes sometimes," said Garet. If you would like to go to bat for Garet, just call 580-250-3700 extension 3719 to learn more about the adoption process.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    •   
Powered by Frankly