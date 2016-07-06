Fire damages Lawton home - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Fire damages Lawton home

By Monte Brown, Anchor
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A house in Lawton is damaged after it caught fire.

Fire crews say they got the call to Southwest Salinas Drive at about 9:30 Tuesday night. Firefighters tell us the flames were contained to the outside of the home. No one was there at the time, but the owner pulled up to see the fire, then called for help. Investigators say it appears the fire started on the outside, but they are still working to determine a cause.

