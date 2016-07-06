City attempts to locate missing trash carts - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

City attempts to locate missing trash carts

By Sharicka Brackens, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The City of Lawton needs your help locating a number of missing trash carts.

The carts are believed to have been swept away in recent floods. Officials say they are now being discovered in draining channels, creeks and low lying areas.

If you have seen or retrieved one, you're asked to call the City of Lawton to return the cart to its proper location. The numbers to call are (580) 581-3413 or 581-3428.

