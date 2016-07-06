Local law enforcement focuses on safety

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Chief says even with officers being shot all over the country, you never really expect it to happen in your own backyard. But now that it has, they're reminded of just how dangerous their jobs are.

As we reported Monday night, Cache Police Chief Donna Kimmel was shot twice while investigating a call of two men who appeared to be breaking into a shed. Both bullets struck the ballistic vest Kimmel was wearing, preventing serious injury and allowing her to radio for help. Around a half dozen agencies including Cache, Comanche Nation and Lawton Police Departments responded to the call, and are continuing the search for the shooters tonight.

Lawton Police Department Chief James Smith says that any time an officer is involved in a shooting or injured in any way, his department is quick to respond, which is something that is universal among those who wear the badge.

"When an officer is in trouble, we're going to respond,” Smith said.

Smith says for the shooting in Cache, a handful of other departments quickly responded. He says that shows one value the Lawton Police Department teaches all of their officers.

"Look out for each other,” Smith said, “one of the things we always push is make sure you're looking out for yourself but also looking out for your fellow officers."

Chief Smith says this recent shooting has made them focus on safety for even the simplest things.

"I hope it don't change their mindset because each and every day I want our officers to be alert of their surroundings,” Smith said. “There's no such thing as a routine traffic stop because it can happen at any given time and right here.

Chief Smith says with the shooting happening right in their back yard, they are paying extra close attention to their safety. He says safety is one thing they tell officers to never take for granted.

"Hope for the best but plan for the worst, so always planning,” Smith said. “Even on traffic stops or when you're making a call at a house, always have that little sense in the back of your mind that something could go wrong, so always be alert."

Chief Smith also said the shooting in Cache is a great example of why they always make officers wear their vests. He says it is much better to be a little hot and uncomfortable than to be unsafe.

The suspects in the shooting in Cache still have not been found. If you have any information, you should call the Cache Police Department.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.