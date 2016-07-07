Man arrested after Lawton convenience store robbery - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man arrested after Lawton convenience store robbery

By Monte Brown, Anchor
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
(Source Lawton City Jail) (Source Lawton City Jail)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - An man was arrested early Thursday morning after a convenience store robbery in Lawton. Police got a call just before 2:30 a.m. from a clerk at the EZ Go at Northwest 24th and Gore Boulevard. 

Dispatchers said she was calling from inside the bathroom after a man robbed the business. The store clerk reported being robbed at knifepoint by a man with a red bandana, blue hoodie, and grey tank top. The suspect fled with one hundred dollars.

Officers got there almost immediately and soon learned the clerk knew the suspect from a previous stalking arrest. The clerk was able to identify the suspect as Osmund Davis, who lived nearby. Police searched the area and within 30 minutes found the man they were looking for. 

Davis gave police a false name when asked to identify himself. He was placed under arrest for resisting a police officer and robbery in the first degree and booked into city jail.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    •   
Powered by Frankly