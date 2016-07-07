Man arrested after Lawton convenience store robbery

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - An man was arrested early Thursday morning after a convenience store robbery in Lawton. Police got a call just before 2:30 a.m. from a clerk at the EZ Go at Northwest 24th and Gore Boulevard.

Dispatchers said she was calling from inside the bathroom after a man robbed the business. The store clerk reported being robbed at knifepoint by a man with a red bandana, blue hoodie, and grey tank top. The suspect fled with one hundred dollars.

Officers got there almost immediately and soon learned the clerk knew the suspect from a previous stalking arrest. The clerk was able to identify the suspect as Osmund Davis, who lived nearby. Police searched the area and within 30 minutes found the man they were looking for.

Davis gave police a false name when asked to identify himself. He was placed under arrest for resisting a police officer and robbery in the first degree and booked into city jail.

