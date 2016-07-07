Soldier has toes amputated after snake bite

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- A Fort Sill soldier had to have his toes amputated after being bitten by an unidentified snake.

Officials say the soldier was fishing near the Lake Lawtonka Dam in late June when he was bitten. Doctors initially diagnosed the injury as minor, stating very little venom was injected, and the soldier returned to work four days later with no complications.

However, on July 3rd, the soldier woke up in severe pain and noticed blistering on his toes and left foot. After returning to the hospital, doctors treated him with anti-venom and steroids before deciding to amputate his toes.

The soldier remains under observation, and more surgery may be needed. In the past 18 months Fort Sill has experienced three snake bites, two resulting in amputations.

