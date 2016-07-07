Driver crashes after falling asleep behind the wheel

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- A U-Haul truck struck a railing and an overpass pillar on I-44 near Elgin.

Authorities say the driver fell asleep at the wheel in the southbound lane of I-44 and veered right, first striking the railing and then crashing into the pillar of an overpass near mile marker 50.

The driver refused to go to the hospital for treatment. The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is set to inspect the bridge.

