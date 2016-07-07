Public memorial planned for young boy - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Public memorial planned for young boy

By Sharicka Brackens, Producer
Connect
Damion Davidson (Source Duncan Police Department/Facebook) Damion Davidson (Source Duncan Police Department/Facebook)

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- A public memorial will be held this Saturday for the little boy who drowned during a severe storm last month in Duncan.

Damion Davidson,8, wandered away from his home in the early-morning hours. Police believe the little boy, who was autistic, was drawn away by the sounds of the storm, and ultimately was swept away in the rising waters of Claridy Creek.

The memorial will be held at Fuqua Park, at the gazebo near Kiddieland, from 10 a.m. until noon. There will be two other events during the afternoon and evening. Those events will include a fundraiser for Damion's family at Halliburton Park.  There will be a silent auction and bake sale, as well as a cookout. 

