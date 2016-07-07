Fatal police shooting under investigation

RUSH SPRINGS, OK (KSWO) - An investigation is underway after a deadly confrontation between a police officer and suspect Wednesday night near Rush Springs.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Rush Springs Police were called to a domestic dispute at a home in Grady County.

When the officer arrived on the scene, he was confronted by a man armed with a gun. Officers say it escalated from there, resulting in the officer shooting the man dead.

When dispatchers answered the call, they heard a man and a woman arguing back and forth, calling each other names. The man was screaming at her, calling her a liar and cursing.

In the 911 call the woman can be heard continuously asking him to leave her alone and then she was heard warning the officer that the man was armed and to stay away.

Grady County Sheriff’s Department called Rush Springs Police in for mutual aid, until a deputy could arrive on scene. Grady County Sheriff Jim Weir says that officer was put in a situation that no officer wants to ever be in, and he did what he believed was necessary to protect his life.

"He immediately pulled his weapon, and told him to drop his,” Weir said. “He refused several commands, would not comply. He verbally was assaultive towards the officer. And at one point the officer really felt as he moved toward him, as the individual moved toward the officer that his life was in danger and he was forced to use his weapon to stop the threat."

OSBI has been called in to investigate whether the shooting was justified, and the officer involved has been put on administrative leave until the investigation is complete. The name of the shooting victim has not yet been released, all officials have said is that he was a white male in his mid-sixties.

