Surveillance cameras record Lawton jewelry store burglar

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton jewelry store is reaching out to the public to help catch a thief.

The burglar was caught in action on surveillance cameras early Thursday morning at Tipton's Fine Jewelry at 18th and West Gore Boulevard. The video shows him using a hammer to break the display cases before stealing the jewelry inside them. It was recorded just a few minutes before 2 a.m. Thursday. The suspect's face was somewhat covered, but the store owners are hoping somebody will still be able to recognize him. The store's security cameras also caught him at the door before breaking in.

If you have any information on the crime, you can call Lawton Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO.

