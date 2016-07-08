Surveillance cameras record Lawton jewelry store burglar - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Surveillance cameras record Lawton jewelry store burglar

By Monte Brown, Anchor
Connect
(Source Tipton's Fine Jewelry) (Source Tipton's Fine Jewelry)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton jewelry store is reaching out to the public to help catch a thief.

The burglar was caught in action on surveillance cameras early Thursday morning at Tipton's Fine Jewelry at 18th and West Gore Boulevard. The video shows him using a hammer to break the display cases before stealing the jewelry inside them. It was recorded just a few minutes before 2 a.m. Thursday. The suspect's face was somewhat covered, but the store owners are hoping somebody will still be able to recognize him. The store's security cameras also caught him at the door before breaking in.

If you have any information on the crime, you can call Lawton Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All right reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    •   
Powered by Frankly