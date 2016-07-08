Tipton's Fine Jewelry needs your help finding a burglar

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Police are searching for the man who broke into Tipton's Fine Jewelry on 18th and west Gore early Thursday morning.

The man uses a hammer to break the glass on the jewelry cases then moves from one case to another grabbing the items that were left overnight.

The burglar was in and out of the store in less than one minute but the camera captured his face.

If you recognize this man you are advised to call the Lawton Police Department.

