Man to face trial for rape - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man to face trial for rape

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)-A man accused of raping a Duncan woman and stealing her car will face trial. Matthew Arrington appeared Friday in a Stephens County courtroom for his preliminary hearing--where a judge decided there was enough evidence for him to face trial.

In December of last year investigators arrested Arrington in Kansas, where he fled, after authorities say he raped a woman in front of her child in Duncan. After the rape, authorities say Arrington stole the woman's car and stole another one before driving to Kansas. Arrington is facing several charges including rape and kidnapping.

