Disaster relief offered for flooding victims

By Tyler Boydston, Producer
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Governor Mary Fallin announced Friday that Comanche county may now receive disaster assistance from the Small Business Administration.
The move comes a day after federal assistance was denied for flooding victims.
This assistance provides low-interest disaster loans for homeowners and business owners in Comanche County to replace damaged property that was not covered by insurance. It will also help businesses affected economically by the storms.
Other counties covered include Caddo, Cotton, Grady, Kiowa, Stephens and Tillman.
To apply for a disaster loan, you can visit disasterloan.sba.gov/ela, or call 1-800-659-2955.

