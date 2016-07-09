Public memorial held for Damion Davidson

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - An emotional day in Duncan Saturday as a public memorial was held for Damion Davidson.

More than 100 people showed up for the memorial for Damion, the 8-year-old Duncan boy who went missing and drowned in a creek in June. The event was held so the public could honor Damion's life and thank everyone who came together to search for him while he was missing.

The ceremony Saturday featured a slide show of pictures from Damion's life, prayer, signing and was capped off by everyone at the event releasing a balloon into the sky. Several members of the family were in attendance Saturday, including Damion's aunt Samantha Osborne.



"This entire situation has just been emotional,” Osborne said. “You would never think in a million years this would happen to someone you know, let alone someone close to your heart."

Osborne said despite how tough and emotional the event was, the entire family knew it was the right thing to do.

"Seeing everyone come out and celebrate Damion's life and to personally thank all of the people who devoted their time and energy into searching for Damion. We're so thankful,” Osborne said.

Osborne said there were some added difficulties today on top of those emotional difficulties.

"It kind of got off to a rocky start this morning,” Osborne said. “I know that was just Damion's way of picking on his aunt and keeping me on my toes but really everything came together quite nicely once we all got here and everyone got situated.”

And Osborne said despite how difficult this all is, the support of her community has helped her realize one key fact.

"God had a plan in all of this,” Osborne said. “Whether that plan was to use an eight-year-old boy who didn't have words for this community. We feel like God's plan was to bring everyone together."

A bake sale, cookout and silent auction were also held Saturday afternoon from 3:30 to 7:30 at Halliburton Park. Money from those events will go into a trust fund for Damion's family.

