"Everyone loves tomatoes:" Festival celebrates Oklahoma tomatoes

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Tomato-lovers made their way out to the Lawton Farmers Market this morning to take a bite out of the best tomatoes in Southwest Oklahoma.

"Everyone loves tomatoes,” said Ed Legako, president of the Southwestern Growers Association.

Legako, who helps organize this Tomato Festival, said what everyone at the festival already knew. This is the fifth year for the festival featuring the tomato. The event is the unofficial start of the tomato season for the farmer's market.

Legako says the reason for having a tomato festival is more than just everyone liking them.

"We're hoping that if they come to the market, and they find something that they really like that's better than what they can get in the grocery store that come back out," said Legako.

People could buy the tomatoes from vendors, but some that grow them as a hobby got to show off what they have been working on in a few contests. Adults and kids could win in prettiest or ugliest tomato categories. Also, awards for best in show, and of course, best taste were given out.

They are hoping to feature other fruits and vegetables in the coming months at the market, so be on the lookout for your favorite!

