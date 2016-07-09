Color run for school supplies

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Saturday morning, money was raised for school supplies in a colorful way. One hundred runners got blues, greens, reds and everything in between thrown at them, all to give Lawton elementary school students supplies for the school year. This is the first time they have held this event at the Armed Services YMCA.

Josie Roberts helped put together the event, and says the children of Lawton are our future.

"We identified a need here in Lawton, a lot of families are going through hardship, “said Roberts. “It can happen to anybody. It's happened to me, it could happen to you and we just wanted to alleviate the costs of the school supplies."

They raised money through the entry fees, and hope to give 1,000 students the supplies they need to start the school year.

