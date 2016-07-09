OHP: Crash kills Marlow woman

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A Marlow woman was killed in a head-on crash outside of Duncan Saturday morning. It happened just before 11 a.m. on Chestnut Avenue near Tucker Road.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Wanda Hudson was driving east on Chestnut when Rebecca Schmidt of Marlow was driving west. Schmidt drove into the wrong side of the road and struck the car driven by Hudson. Hudson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Schmidt was pinned in her car, but was rescued and flown to OU Medical Center in critical condition.

Officials say Hudson was not wearing a seat belt, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

