POLICE: Man killed in rollover accident

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A man was killed in a rollover accident Saturday evening east of Medicine Park. Officials say the man was driving his pick-up west on Highway 49 between Highway 58 and 4 Mile Road. They are unsure what caused the man to flip the pick-up and roll into a field. He was the only one in the pick-up.

Dispatch received calls around 7 p.m. from people driving by the accident. First responders tried to revive the man, but it was too late. The medical examiner was called out to the scene.

