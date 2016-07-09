POLICE: Man killed in rollover accident - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

POLICE: Man killed in rollover accident

(Source MGN) (Source MGN)

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A man was killed in a rollover accident Saturday evening east of Medicine Park. Officials say the man was driving his pick-up west on Highway 49 between Highway 58 and 4 Mile Road. They are unsure what caused the man to flip the pick-up and roll into a field. He was the only one in the pick-up.

Dispatch received calls around 7 p.m. from people driving by the accident. First responders tried to revive the man, but it was too late. The medical examiner was called out to the scene.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

