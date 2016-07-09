Supporters gather at Back the Blue rally

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - Just days after the shooting in Dallas that targeted police officers at a Black Lives Matter Rally, supporters of the police gathered in Duncan Saturday night.

A group met at Fuqua Park at 8 p.m. for a Back the Blue rally. They gathered to pray over the officers and their families. Pastor William Moore was asked to lead that prayer.

He says supporting law enforcement is a message he can get behind.

"This is our way of showing local law enforcement officials that we care, that we are behind them, that we support them,” said Moore. “And we need to send a message that things can changes that there can be good relationship between law enforcement and people in the community."

They handed out red, white and blue ribbons in a physical why to show support. Duncan Police Officers also came to talk and pray with the group.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.