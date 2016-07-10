Police look for suspect in drive by

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton police responded to a drive by shooting earlier on the west side of Lawton.

Police say around 3 Sunday afternoon, a few people were sitting on the front steps of a house on the 600 block of Northwest 63rd Street. They say a car pulled up, and shot two rounds into the house.

The people outside were not hurt, but the window of the front door of the house was shot out.

Police are looking for a suspect in the shooting, but no arrests have been made.

