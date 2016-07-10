Fire burned 4 acres near Lake Ellsworth

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Four acres out by the north part of Lake Ellsworth burned Sunday evening.

Firefighters responded to calls of smoke a little before 5:30 p.m. The fire was just off Northwest County Line Road, barely a mile east of Highway 62. The blaze was in a wooded area, and it took a while to get to the fire safely.

It was out and under control in less than an hour.

