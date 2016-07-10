Neighborhoods to fight against recent burglaries - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Neighborhoods to fight against recent burglaries

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton neighborhood that has experienced a rash of burglaries and break-ins decided to do something about it Sunday night.

Residents in the Fields and Dunning Neighborhood around Cache and Fort Sill Boulevard had more than 10 break-ins in the past week. Because there were so many in a short amount of time, they decided to form a neighborhood watch.

A Lawton police officers came to explain how they investigate the burglaries, and how they can keep their homes safe. Aside from locking your doors and windows, homeowners shouldn't have loose bricks or large rocks in their yard. It's an easy way for thieves to break a window, and get into your home.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

