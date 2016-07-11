4 arrested in Lawton drug raid - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

4 arrested in Lawton drug raid

Rodger Lee Hoover (Source Lawton Police Department) Rodger Lee Hoover (Source Lawton Police Department)
Gordon Novak (Source Lawton Police Department) Gordon Novak (Source Lawton Police Department)
Lacy May (Source Lawton Police Department) Lacy May (Source Lawton Police Department)
LaDonna Fife (Source Lawton Police Department) LaDonna Fife (Source Lawton Police Department)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Four people were arrested Thursday, July 7, when the Lawton Police Department and other agencies raided a Lawton home.

After a long-term investigation by the Lawton Police Department Special Operations Section, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and the U.S. Marshals, around $15,000 in various drugs were confiscated and four people were arrested.

During the search, police found 122 grams of methamphetamine, 67 grams of marijuana, 193 hydrocodone pills, 7.5 Xanax pills, 40 tramadol pills, 4 ecstasy pills and four firearms, one of which was stolen.

The four people arrested, Rodger Lee Hoover, LaDonna Fife, Gordon Novak and Lacy Marie May, were all booked into the Lawton City Jail without incident.

Hoover was booked for trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a schedule II drug with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule IV drug, possession of paraphernalia, possession of ecstasy, child neglect, possession of a firearm during a felony, possession of stolen property and for a county warrant.

Fife was arrested for possession of paraphernalia.

Novak was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

May was arrested for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a schedule II drug with the intent to distribute, possession of a schedule IV drug, possession of paraphernalia, possession of ecstasy and child neglect.

