Pokemon GO: Kids, adults get exercise with new game

LAWTON, OK



It's called "Pokemon GO," and it’s a free app that tracks your location and allows you to catch Pokemon in and around the city. Pokemon trainers create an avatar and they must walk or drive around to find Pokemon, Pokestops and gyms. Since the app requires the player to move around and go to different locations around their city, people are getting more exercise because of it.

It's a very active game that has you moving the whole time you play, and the hotspots to find the Pokemon are in public parks and areas where you would go to get exercise. The more you play, and the more Pokemon you catch, the more you level up. So naturally, it has the players wanting to "catch ‘em all."

"I walked about a good 10 miles yesterday," Rebekah Shears, a Pokemon GO player, said.



This is the new norm for people playing this popular game. Getting out and moving, staying active while having fun. Since hotspots for Pokemon can be found in family-friendly areas, players, like Jessica Dollins, are bringing their family members out to help.



"We've been around the park. We went to Cameron. We've been around our neighborhood and mainly with the kids, you know they're into it. So, it gives us a chance to exercise," Dollins said.



While the game is fun, Lawton Police Sgt. Elijah Garcia says it does have its risks. He says while Lawton hasn't had any reports of incidents involving the app, other cities have. Sgt. Garcia says users need to pay attention, especially to where they are going.



"There's so many people that are just walking. I know people are just trying to go and their finding these water Pokemon and stuff, and especially if you're walking by water, you know, pay attention to reality and what's really going on around you. We don't want anyone to fall into a river or fall into a body of water. And especially by roadways, people are going by roadways trying to find these Pokemon. You don't want anybody to walk off into the roadway, into a vehicle that's traveling down the road and accidentally get hit by a car or something like that," Sgt. Garcia said.



There have been a few incidents reported in other cities involving players who were robbed while visiting popular Pokestops. Sgt. Garcia says this app takes you places where other people may be, and it's important to protect yourself against predators.



"Always take people with you, never go by yourself if you plan on meeting anybody new with whatever you're doing. And parents, we just encourage you, if you're kids are playing this game, just to make sure you know where they're going, where they're going to be at, who they're going to be around so they don't end up meeting somebody that they don't need to be meeting," Sgt. Garcia said.



Adults and children of all ages have downloaded the app to start catching Pokemon.

Collin Kellett Sr. says while he's not a fanatic it is a fun way to get his daily exercise while also getting a chance to meet other players.



"There was probably 30 people out here, and right over there, they were like, 'there's an Abra over there,' and you just see a hoard of people flock to that area to catch this Abra. I mean it brings people together and it's something from the 90s that people love," Kellett Sr.

Sgt. Garcia wants players to know that if you're driving and playing, it’s still considered texting and driving and you can be given a citation.

Due to its popularity, the Pokemon GO app has increased Nintendo's stock by 23% since the app became available.

