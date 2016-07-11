Man arrested after shooting storage unit, office building

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Lawton Police arrested a man for shooting empty storage units and an office building Monday evening.

Police were called out to Red Oak Car Wash near Northwest Sheridan Road and Oak Avenue because a man was standing in one of the wash bays with a pistol. While police were going to the car wash, the man, Andrew Jones, moved to Uptown Storage. An employee at the car wash told police he saw the man pull a black pistol out of his pocket and heard approximately nine gunshots.

Police set up a perimeter and heard another gunshot coming from the south side of the storage units. Police used their PA to call Jones out of the storage unit with his hands up.

Jones came out of the unit, which is still under construction, with his hands up. He was patted down for weapons and officers found a Springfield .45 magazine in his pocket. Police also found 18 spent shell casings in the area. A second magazine was found in one of the storage units and it matched what Jones had on him.

While searching the other units to survey the damage, police found multiple bullet holes in many of the units. In one of the units, police found a loaded Springfield XD-45 and a bottle of Barton vodka that was nearly empty.

Police noted that Jones was being belligerent, and his eyes were blood shot and glossy and his speech was slurred. They also say Jones told them the only charge he could face was “public intoxication at most.”

The owner of Uptown Storage told police it would cost about $5,000 to repair the damage from the shooting. Officers were unable to get in touch with anyone from Family Home Medical, which was shot at least four times, at the time.

Jones was arrested and booked for public intoxication, damage to private property, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, felony discharge of a weapon and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

