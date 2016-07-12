Motorcyclist hurt in crash near Red River in Oklahoma

COTTON COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A Chattanooga man was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Cotton County Monday evening.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 42-year-old Shad Stuckey was trying to merge onto State Highway 36 from I-44 at the exit near the Red River when his bike went off the road and eventually hit a guardrail. Troopers say Stuckey was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered head, internal and external injuries.

