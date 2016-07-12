Altus home 'riddled with gunfire' - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Altus home 'riddled with gunfire'

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) -Altus Police are investigating an early morning shooting they believe is gang related.

Police were called out a home on the 500 block of East Sutherland around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday after the homeowner called and said her home was being shot. When police arrived, they found the home was “riddled with gunfire.”

Investigators were able to collect several shell casings and they believe the suspect was in the alley behind the home during the shooting. Surveillance video shows a black man in a white t-shirt running in the alley right after the shots were fired.

Police say they don’t have any suspects yet, but they’re continuing to investigate.

No one was hurt during the shooting, and police believe the shooting may have been gang related.

