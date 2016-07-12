Lawton water source switched, should clear up - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton water source switched, should clear up

High levels of mangese turned some Lawton residents' water yellow. (Source Casey Murley) High levels of mangese turned some Lawton residents' water yellow. (Source Casey Murley)
Lawton has switched water sources and it should clear up by Tuesday evening. (Source Rob Martin) Lawton has switched water sources and it should clear up by Tuesday evening. (Source Rob Martin)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -The City of Lawton says the yellow water in southeast Lawton should clear up after the city switched water sources.

The water was coming from Lake Ellsworth, which has a high concentration of manganese. Manganese is a naturally occurring mineral, but the high concentration turned the water yellow.

When the City of Lawton saw the levels were rising on Tuesday, July 5, they attempted to switch from Lake Ellsworth to Waurika Lake, but the system was down until Monday.

There is no danger to drinking the water, but if you wash light colored clothing it may affect the color.

Water is now coming from Waurika Lake and the color should return to normal by Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    •   
Powered by Frankly