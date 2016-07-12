Lawton water source switched, should clear up

Lawton has switched water sources and it should clear up by Tuesday evening. (Source Rob Martin)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -The City of Lawton says the yellow water in southeast Lawton should clear up after the city switched water sources.

The water was coming from Lake Ellsworth, which has a high concentration of manganese. Manganese is a naturally occurring mineral, but the high concentration turned the water yellow.

When the City of Lawton saw the levels were rising on Tuesday, July 5, they attempted to switch from Lake Ellsworth to Waurika Lake, but the system was down until Monday.

There is no danger to drinking the water, but if you wash light colored clothing it may affect the color.

Water is now coming from Waurika Lake and the color should return to normal by Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.