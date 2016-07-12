Report storm drain dumping

Only water should go down the storm drains. (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -If you see discharges, leaks or spills going into storm drains, Lawton’s Stormwater Management Division wants you to report it.

The department wants to remind everyone that pet waste, fertilizer, pesticide, soap, trash, dirt, oil, gas, grease and any and everything else can get into the storm water system. Those contaminants can harm the environment and wildlife.

If you see anyone dumping anything but water into a storm drain, call the City of Lawton Stormwater Management Division at 580-581-3565 to report it.

You can learn more about storm drains and the department here.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.