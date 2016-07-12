Report storm drain dumping - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Report storm drain dumping

Only water should go down the storm drains. (Source KSWO) Only water should go down the storm drains. (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -If you see discharges, leaks or spills going into storm drains, Lawton’s Stormwater Management Division wants you to report it.

The department wants to remind everyone that pet waste, fertilizer, pesticide, soap, trash, dirt, oil, gas, grease and any and everything else can get into the storm water system. Those contaminants can harm the environment and wildlife.

If you see anyone dumping anything but water into a storm drain, call the City of Lawton Stormwater Management Division at 580-581-3565 to report it.

You can learn more about storm drains and the department here.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    •   
Powered by Frankly