Duncan teen actors rehearse for upcoming performance - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Duncan teen actors rehearse for upcoming performance

Teen Theatre director Kelcey Martin reads through the script while blocking a scene. (Source Derrick Miller/Duncan Little Theatre) Teen Theatre director Kelcey Martin reads through the script while blocking a scene. (Source Derrick Miller/Duncan Little Theatre)

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) -The Teen Theatre workshop is going on once again, and 20 students are bringing a fairy tale performed in Britain to Duncan.

Derrick Miller, a producer for Teen Theatre, explained that “The Silver Whistle” was originally written to have the audience participate, but it’s been changed slightly to remove that aspect.

“In this fairy tale, a silver whistle possessing magic powers is lost by a princess, and great adventures are had in the search for it. The whistle may be used to summon the slave of the whistle, who obeys commands, grants wishes and occasionally issues warnings or reproof,” Miller explained in an email.

The actors will continue to learn their lines, block scenes and get into costume Wednesday morning for a few hours. The costumes are coming from the Duncan Little Theatre costume shop, and Miller says they will help the teens get into character.

Out of the 20 teen actors in this year’s workshop, eight of them were also in 2015’s workshop.

The Teen Theatre provided a cast list:
Policeman: Caitlyn Ashford
Solider: Brock Freeman
Slave of the Whistle: Clay Ward
Danino, a Conjuror: Caden Spurgin
Bago: Landry Freeman
Rago: Seth Scott
Cook: Kennedy Booth
Princess: Ensley Kohout
Bird: Tegan Watson
Servant 1: Grace Kinkade
Servant 2: Jaiden Standridge
Servant 3: Emily Trostle
Servant 4: Henry Ward
Guards: Hannah Scott and Carsyn Spurgin
Towns people (Man, Woman, Crowd): JJ Gregston, Avery Ashford, Teeghan Boseman, Hannah Scott, Grace Kinkade, Jaiden Standridge, Henry Ward, Megan Whitehead, Jaycie Meadows

“The Silver Whistle” will be performed at 2 p.m. on July 23 at the Simmons Center in Duncan.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    •   
Powered by Frankly