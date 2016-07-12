Duncan teen actors rehearse for upcoming performance

Teen Theatre director Kelcey Martin reads through the script while blocking a scene. (Source Derrick Miller/Duncan Little Theatre)

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) -The Teen Theatre workshop is going on once again, and 20 students are bringing a fairy tale performed in Britain to Duncan.

Derrick Miller, a producer for Teen Theatre, explained that “The Silver Whistle” was originally written to have the audience participate, but it’s been changed slightly to remove that aspect.

“In this fairy tale, a silver whistle possessing magic powers is lost by a princess, and great adventures are had in the search for it. The whistle may be used to summon the slave of the whistle, who obeys commands, grants wishes and occasionally issues warnings or reproof,” Miller explained in an email.

The actors will continue to learn their lines, block scenes and get into costume Wednesday morning for a few hours. The costumes are coming from the Duncan Little Theatre costume shop, and Miller says they will help the teens get into character.

Out of the 20 teen actors in this year’s workshop, eight of them were also in 2015’s workshop.

The Teen Theatre provided a cast list:

Policeman: Caitlyn Ashford

Solider: Brock Freeman

Slave of the Whistle: Clay Ward

Danino, a Conjuror: Caden Spurgin

Bago: Landry Freeman

Rago: Seth Scott

Cook: Kennedy Booth

Princess: Ensley Kohout

Bird: Tegan Watson

Servant 1: Grace Kinkade

Servant 2: Jaiden Standridge

Servant 3: Emily Trostle

Servant 4: Henry Ward

Guards: Hannah Scott and Carsyn Spurgin

Towns people (Man, Woman, Crowd): JJ Gregston, Avery Ashford, Teeghan Boseman, Hannah Scott, Grace Kinkade, Jaiden Standridge, Henry Ward, Megan Whitehead, Jaycie Meadows

“The Silver Whistle” will be performed at 2 p.m. on July 23 at the Simmons Center in Duncan.

