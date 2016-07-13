Cache hires Thompson to take over boys' basketball program

CACHE, Okla (KSWO) - The Cache boys’ basketball program has a new head coach, Miles Thompson. Thompson was an assistant coach under former Bulldog coach and current Athletic Director Lonnie Nunley.

Thompson has experienced plenty of success in recent years. He led the Snyder boys to the Class A State Tournament in 2015. A year later, he took the Elgin girls to the 4A State Quarterfinals. Now he'll try to do the same for the Bulldogs.

Thompson will take over for Brandon Kephart, who resigned late last month after two years on the job.

