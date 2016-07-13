Lawton Farmers Market to collect food for reusable bags - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton Farmers Market to collect food for reusable bags

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -The Lawton Farmers Market is teaming up with the Lawton Food Bank to collect canned goods in exchange for a reusable bag.

On Saturday, July 16, the Lawton Farmers Market will give out reusable bags in exchange for a canned food item at the “Market Manager’s” tent. The donated food will go to the Lawton Food Bank.

“Of course, you can donate more than one can of food, and we encourage you to do so, but we will be giving out one reusable shopping bag per person,” explained Keith Hall, the market manager for the Lawton Farmers Market.

Jeri Moseman, the Lawton Food Bank’s director, says they’re helping more than 1,300 families during July 2016.

The Lawton Farmers Market is held each Wednesday and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. until noon and is located at 920 SW Sheridan Rd. in Lawton. You learn more about the market on their Facebook page or by emailing them at lawtonfarmersmarket@yahoo.com.

