3 arrested, police find meth

3 arrested, police find meth

Derrick Howell (Source Lawton Police Department) Derrick Howell (Source Lawton Police Department)
Amber March (Source Lawton Police Department) Amber March (Source Lawton Police Department)
Emily Shay (Source Lawton Police Department) Emily Shay (Source Lawton Police Department)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -The Lawton Police Department’s Special Operations Section made three more drug-related arrests Tuesday.

In the last two weeks, the unit served five search warrants and made seven arrests, and four of those people were prior felons. The most recent search warrant resulted in three arrests and more methamphetamine being taken off the streets.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, detectives served a search warrant at a home on the 700 block of Northwest Dearborn Avenue. That search netted the seizure of 9.8 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, plastic baggies and pipes with methamphetamine residue.

During the search of the home, Amber March and Derrick Howell were in the home; they were both arrested. While still at the home, a vehicle detective knew was related to the home was stopped one block away and the driver, Emily Shay, was arrested when a K9 gave a positive alert to drugs being present.

Amber March was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Derrick Howell was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia because he was in the room where the paraphernalia was found.

Emily Shay was arrested for possession of a schedule II drug because police found two methadone pills in her purse.

“Methamphetamine is an extremely addictive and dangerous drug that is hard to get off of, causing many people to relapse back into using. There are many victims included in someone’s use of methamphetamine, from children to family members to the community. We appreciate the strong concentration of effort by our Special Operations Section to combat this destructive drug in our area,” Det. Nancy Lombardo, Lawton Police Department’s public information officer, said.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

