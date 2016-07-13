Lawton man sentenced for having child pornography - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton man sentenced for having child pornography

Wendell Robinson (Source Lawton Police Department) Wendell Robinson (Source Lawton Police Department)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -A Lawton man was sentenced Tuesday for aggravated possession of child pornography after he pleaded guilty to the crime in May.

Wendell Robinson was arrested April 2015 in a joint effort between the Lawton Police Department and the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation. Their investigation uncovered more than 100 videos of child pornography on Robinson’s computer. Robinson admitted to downloading them when he was arrested.

Robinson pleaded guilty to the crime on May 27, 2016. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison, but will only have to serve 10 of them. He will also get credit for time served.

Robinson will have to register as a sex offender within 60 days of getting out of prison.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    •   
Powered by Frankly