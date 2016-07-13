Lawton man sentenced for having child pornography

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -A Lawton man was sentenced Tuesday for aggravated possession of child pornography after he pleaded guilty to the crime in May.

Wendell Robinson was arrested April 2015 in a joint effort between the Lawton Police Department and the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation. Their investigation uncovered more than 100 videos of child pornography on Robinson’s computer. Robinson admitted to downloading them when he was arrested.

Robinson pleaded guilty to the crime on May 27, 2016. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison, but will only have to serve 10 of them. He will also get credit for time served.

Robinson will have to register as a sex offender within 60 days of getting out of prison.

