9 Sooners, 3 Cowboys on Preseason All-Big 12 team

The Big 12 media released its Preseason All-Big 12 team and awards on Wednesday. Defending conference champion Oklahoma led the way with nine selections. Oklahoma State had three players make the list.

Preseason Big 12 Awards

Offensive Player of the Year - Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma)

Defensive Player of the Year - Malik Jefferson (Texas)

Newcomer of the Year - Kenny Hill (TCU)

Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Offense

QB - B. Mayfield (OU)

RB - S. Perine (OU)

RB - M. Warren (ISU)

FB - W. Dimel (KSU)

WR - K. Cannon (BU)

WR - A. Lazard (ISU)

WR - J. Washington (OSU)

TE - M. Andrews (OU)

OL - K. Fuller (BU)

OL - O. Brown (OU)

OL - P. Vahe (UT)

OL - C. Williams (UT)

OL - T. Orlosky (WVU)

PK - C. Hatfield (TTU)

KR/PR - K. Turpin (TCU)

Defense

DL - W. Geary (KSU)

DL - J. Willis (KSU)

DL - C. Walker (OU)

DL - V. Taylor (OSU)

DL - J. Carraway (TCU)

DL - J. McFarland (TCU)

DL - N. Nwachukwu (WVU)

LB - E. Lee (KSU)

LB - J. Evans (OU)

LB - M. Jefferson (UT)

DB - D. Barnett (KSU)

DB - S. Parker (OU)

DB - J. Thomas (OU)

DB - J. Sterns (OSU)

DB - D. Davis (UT)

P - A. Seibert (OU)