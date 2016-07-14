Residents gather to mow park - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Residents gather to mow park

By Tyler Boydston, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A newly-formed Lawton neighborhood watch group took it upon themselves to take care of a park under their watch.

Residents from the Fields and Dunning area said the grass at Kathy Newcombe Park was so overgrown, it made it nearly impossible for anyone to enjoy. So, instead of just complaining about it, they took to their neighborhood watch group's Facebook page and invited other residents to pitch in and help mow.

One member of the neighborhood watch said a dozen residents took them up on the offer; showing up Wednesday with riding lawnmowers and weed eaters.

"I've met neighbors. I've lived here 38 years and I've met neighbors on my street who have lived here 25 years and I've never met them before. And we're all meeting now and we're coming together for neighborhood watch or to make our neighborhood look nice, whatever it takes," said Danny Cox, a neighbor.

Cox says what the residents don't get finished Wednesday, they will go back to finish Thursday.

