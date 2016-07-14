1 dead, 3 injured in prison fight - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

1 dead, 3 injured in prison fight

Gregory Smith (Source Oklahoma Department of Corrections) Gregory Smith (Source Oklahoma Department of Corrections)
Deangelo Washington (Source Oklahoma Department of Corrections) Deangelo Washington (Source Oklahoma Department of Corrections)
Kenneth Strain (Source Oklahoma Department of Corrections) Kenneth Strain (Source Oklahoma Department of Corrections)
Joshua McGuffin (Source Oklahoma Department of Corrections) Joshua McGuffin (Source Oklahoma Department of Corrections)

STRINGTOWN, OK (KSWO) -One inmate is dead and three others were injured when a fight broke out at the Mack Alford Correctional Center in Stringtown, Oklahoma, Wednesday night.

The fight between four inmates started around 9: 30 p.m. Wednesday in a day room where 52 inmates are living with bunks because of an overcrowding problem. They used “homemade knives” as weapons. The fight went on for a few minutes before correctional officers were able to stop it. None of the correctional officers were injured or involved in the fight.

Gregory Smith, one of the inmates involved in the fight, was pronounced dead at Mary Hurley Hospital in Coalgate. He was convicted of first-degree murder on Jan. 30, 2006, and was serving a life sentence.

Deangelo Washington underwent surgery at McAlester Regional Hospital after being stabbed in the stomach. He was convicted of robbery and is serving a six-year sentence.

Kenneth Strain was flown to OU Medical Center after he suffered an unknown amount of stab wounds to the back. He was treated and released back to Mack Alford. Strain was sentenced to prison until 2023 for theft.

Joshua McGuffin had a cut on his hand stitched at an emergency room near Mack Alford and he returned to the prison afterward. He’s serving a five-year sentence for drug trafficking and manufacturing.

“We have launched a full-scale investigation into the situation, and will continue to search for motives that lead to this incident,” Joe Allbaugh, corrections director, said. “It’s an unfortunate situation when someone loses their life to senseless violence. We will ensure the proper measures are taken to better manage these situations in the future.”

A thorough investigation is underway and the facility remains on lockdown. Weekend visitation has been canceled.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

