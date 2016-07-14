Family expects grand jury indictment in Caddo County Jail death

ANADARKO, OK (KSWO) -The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has completed its investigation into Darius Robinson's death at the Caddo County Jail and it's been turned over to the Oklahoma multi-county grand jury.



Robinson's death was ruled a homicide by the State Medical Examiner’s office in June. An autopsy revealed Robinson died of strangulation. The report said Robinson was handcuffed, pepper sprayed and put in a neck hold on the floor.

After becoming unresponsive, Robinson was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to a statement released by the Robinson family's attorney, the state's multi-county grand jury is considering charges. The family and their legal team say they are confident District Attorney Jason Hicks has sufficient evidence to return an indictment.

“This afternoon the family of Darius Robinson learned that the Oklahoma multi-county grand jury is considering charges related to Mr. Robinson’s death at the Caddo County jail in April 2016. Based upon information known to the family and its legal team, we are confident the District Attorney has sufficient evidence to return an indictment. The family greatly appreciates all the support from friends and the community at large as they prepare for the next phase of legal proceedings."

