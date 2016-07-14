Marlow library ready for massive book sale

MARLOW, OK (KSWO) -The Garland Smith Public Library will be host a Friends of the Library book sale starting Friday, July 15.



They have thousands of books, paperbacks and hardbacks, and plenty of magazines for sale.



The library will offer a tote bag to anyone who joins the Friends of the Library for $10. With that tote bag, you can fill it up with as many books as you can get in it for free. The library says they can fit about 21 hardback books into the bag.

The book sale starts Friday, July 15, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday, July 16, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 702 W Main St. in Marlow.

Hardback books are $1.00 each, or two for $1.50. Paperback books are $0.25 each or five for $1.00. Magazines are $0.10 each or 15 for $1.00.

For more details about the sale, call the Garland Smith Public Library at 580-658-5354.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.