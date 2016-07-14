MedWatch-Training for the Spirit of Survival

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -It's time to train for Southwest Oklahoma's largest race, the 2016 Spirit of Survival, and there’s a free, 12-week training program to help get you ready for the big day.



Whether you plan to walk, run or jog, Spirit of Survival race director Lori Cummins says now is the time to get your body in shape.



"The Spirit of Survival will be taking place October 2. So, a lot of people think they have a long ways before they need to start preparing for the event, but in all actuality training for the Spirit of Survival began this week," Cummins said.



Cummins says the most important factor in having a successful race is preparation, and it doesn't matter if you're a beginner or an experienced walker or runner, there are free, downloadable training plans for everyone.



"We have training plans for the 5k race, the quarter marathon and the half marathon," she said.



If you're looking for a little more support, there are also Saturday morning group sessions that allow participants to train for their race with people who are at their same level and pace.



"You are able to participate in one of 16 different groups. So, we have a group for anyone. If you're a brand new person who's never run or walked an event before, we have a 5k walk group. We have a half marathon group for people who are running a six-minute mile pace," Cummins said.



Cummins says the benefits of training with a group are tremendous and often extend past better performance.



"Group training is a lot of fun. I've made a lot of lifelong friends as a result of people I've met through the program. It just gives us a built in support system to keep us motivated and inspired to meet our goals," Cummins said.



Cummins says you don't need to register to participate in the group training; all you have to do is show up. There will be an aid station and water and Gatorade will be provided, as well as anything else you may need to train in the heat.



To find out which training plan works best for you, just go to spiritofsurvival.com and click on "Train with us."



The first group training session is set for Saturday, July 16, at Dick's Sporting Goods. The workout starts at 7 a.m., but you'll need to be there by 6:45 a.m. to warm up.

