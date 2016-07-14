NICU babies warmer thanks to donation - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

NICU babies warmer thanks to donation

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -The premature babies in the Comanche County Memorial Hospital’s NICU are a little warmer thanks to the hard work of some area ladies.

"Book and Hookers," or BOHO, is a knitting, crocheting and spinning group that meets once a week at the Elgin Community Library.

Through a huge community effort and donations, the group was able to make 50 blankets and more than100 caps for the NICU.

Cindi Tracy is a member of the group and spends her spare time crocheting blankets to donate. She says the entire group is overjoyed to be able to go something like these for the youngest members of the community.

"I love holding babies. I'm a grandma, that's what grandmas do. And getting to give our blankets to the infants, that’s just awesome. We want every baby to have their own first baby blanket, something homemade, something that is made with love that the parents can keep for the baby their whole life,” Tracy said.

Moving forward, the group plans to make lap afghans for veterans.

If you'd like to help, the group accepts donations of yarn and they're always looking for new members.

BOHO meets every Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Elgin Community Library.

The group also made a donation to cancer patients in December 2015.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    •   
Powered by Frankly