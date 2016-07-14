NICU babies warmer thanks to donation

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -The premature babies in the Comanche County Memorial Hospital’s NICU are a little warmer thanks to the hard work of some area ladies.



"Book and Hookers," or BOHO, is a knitting, crocheting and spinning group that meets once a week at the Elgin Community Library.

Through a huge community effort and donations, the group was able to make 50 blankets and more than100 caps for the NICU.

Cindi Tracy is a member of the group and spends her spare time crocheting blankets to donate. She says the entire group is overjoyed to be able to go something like these for the youngest members of the community.

"I love holding babies. I'm a grandma, that's what grandmas do. And getting to give our blankets to the infants, that’s just awesome. We want every baby to have their own first baby blanket, something homemade, something that is made with love that the parents can keep for the baby their whole life,” Tracy said.



Moving forward, the group plans to make lap afghans for veterans.



If you'd like to help, the group accepts donations of yarn and they're always looking for new members.



BOHO meets every Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Elgin Community Library.

The group also made a donation to cancer patients in December 2015.

