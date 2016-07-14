Comanche Boy ready for dream fight in Las Vegas

LAWTON, Okla (KSWO) - The Comanche Boy George Tahdooahnippah will step back in to the ring later this month. Only this time, it will be on boxing's grandest stage, the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Tahdooahnippah will fight on pay-per-view, on the undercard of the Terrance Crawford-Viktor Postol bout.



This is Las Vegas. This is HBO Pay-Per-View. This is fighting an Olympic Gold Medalist. This is everything that you could dream about and prepare about and I'm glad that it came,” Tahdooahnippah said. “I wish would have come sooner. You know I had a lot of stuff fall through earlier in my career. But it's here now so I've got to grab it.



This isn't Tahdooahnippah's first appearance in front a national audience. That came back in 2013, when he got the chance to appear on ESPN's Friday Night fights. He lost that fight to Delvin Rodriguez, but it's an experience that he can draw from as he prepares to fight on an even larger stage.



“That fight, I let the nerves get me. I was rattled. I thought about the fight and I knew going in to the fight my legs were just cramped up and I came down a weight class to 156 so it was tough being in that experience,” he said.



The Comanche Boy will be fighting one of boxing's young up-and-coming stars, Ryota Muruta. Muruta captured the gold medal in the 2012 Olympics. He's won his first ten professional fights, seven by knockout, and has the kind of pedigree that Tahdooahnippah has yet to see in his long career.



“I have to respect him because anytime you win a gold medal, you're destined to be a world champion. It doesn't mean you're going to be, but everything's lined up for you to be a world champion,” Tahdooahnippah said. “He's about 6'2. He's got a good right hand. He's got a good jab, a good hook. He's just an all-around fighter, a come-forward fighter.”

The Tahdooahnippa-Muruta fight will be held on July 23rd.

